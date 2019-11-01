Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Five Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas that Leaked from Sewer Tank in UP Village

According to Superintendent of Police of Sultanpur Himanshu Kumar, the incident took place Katghara Patti village under the Dostpur police station area.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
Picture for representation.

Lucknow: At least five people were killed after they inhaled toxic gas, which leaked during repairing of a sewer tank in a village in Sultanpur district on Friday, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police of Sultanpur Himanshu Kumar, the incident took place Katghara Patti village under the Dostpur police station area.

"Owing to leakage of a toxic gas at the time of repairing of a sewer tank in the absence of a gas pipe, six persons became unconscious as they fell into the tank. Of these, five succumbed to injuries during the course of the treatment, while one is undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Dostpur," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Nishad, 32, Ashok Nishad,40, Ravindra Nishad, 25, Mohd Shareef, 52, and Ram Kishan, 40.

The toilet and the sewer tank of Rajendra Nishad were being repaired when the incident took place, police said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives, and has conveyed his condolence to family members of the bereaved.

He also asked the officials to ensure that the injured people get adequate treatment, a statement issued by the UP government said.

