Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Five Dead, Several Ill After Drinking Spurious Liquor in Barabanki

The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages were taken ill after consuming liquor on Monday night and rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Five Dead, Several Ill After Drinking Spurious Liquor in Barabanki
Photo for representation only (Reuters)
Loading...
Barabanki: At least five people died and several others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district, police said Tuesday.

The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages were taken ill after consuming liquor on Monday night and rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC), police said. While five of them died, some others were undergoing treatment at the CHC, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and take stern action against the guilty, a senior government official said.

The chief minister has also asked the principal secretary, excise, to conduct an inquiry and take action against all those responsible for it.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram