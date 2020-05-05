Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Five Doctors at Delhi Govt Hospital Test Positive for Covid-19 in a Week

Five resident doctors of a Delhi government hospital tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one week or so, officials said on Monday.

PTI

May 5, 2020
Five Doctors at Delhi Govt Hospital Test Positive for Covid-19 in a Week
Doctors greet patients who have recovered from COVID-19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at JLNM Ranawari hospital in Srinagar. (PTI)

Five resident doctors of a Delhi government hospital tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one week or so, officials said on Monday.

Test results of five more staff of Jag Pravesh Hospital are awaited, they said.

"Five of our resident doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one week or so, while five more test results are awaited," a senior official of the hospital said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday mounted to 4898, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

No fresh death was reported for the second successive day on Monday.

Of the total number of 64 fatalities reported till date, 33 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 51 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Twenty of them were aged between 50-59 and 11 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 4,549 including 64 deaths.

