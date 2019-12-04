Five Farmers Booked for Burning Stubble in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: Police cases were registered against five farmers for burning crop residue in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said Ilyas, Vinod, Satbir, Suresh Pal and Rajkumar were booked under section 278 of the IPC for burning stubble and fined Rs 2,500 each.

At least 25 farmers have been identified in the district in this connection, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.