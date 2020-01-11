Take the pledge to vote

Five Feared Dead, Several Injured in Blast at Medical Gas Manufacturing Plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

The factory is located at Kolwade village and the explosion, which took place around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius.

News18.com

January 11, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
Five Feared Dead, Several Injured in Blast at Medical Gas Manufacturing Plant in Maharashtra's Palghar
The scene of the explosion at Palghar on Saturday.

Palghar: At least five people are feared dead and several injured after a blast took place at a medical gas manufacturing factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening.

The factory is located at Kolwade village and the explosion, which took place around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

The name of the factory and details about casualties, if any, were yet to be ascertained, he said.

Boisar, over 100 km from Mumbai, houses a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

Further details awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

