Five Feared Drowned as Boat Carrying 20 Capsizes Near Mizoram-Manipur Border
Bodies of three victims have been fished out of the river, the police said adding efforts were on to find the other two boat passengers.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Aizawl: Five people, including two women were feared drowned when a boat carrying 20 people capsized into the swollen Tuiruang in Mizoram-Manipur border on Monday afternoon, police said.
Bodies of three victims have been fished out of the river, the police said adding efforts were on to find the other two boat passengers.
The passengers were from Sakawrdai village and returning home from their fields when the boat capsized in the swollen river.
People from boats nearby managed to save 15 people while five people drowned, the police said.
