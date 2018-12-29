Five Final-Year Students of Bengaluru Medical College Arrested for Ragging Dalit Freshman

: Five senior students of a medical college in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar have been held for allegedly ragging a Dalit student.According to an NDTV report, the accused were taken into judicial custody after the victim lodged a complaint at the local police station.In the complaint, the victim has stated that the incident occurred on Christmas Eve, when five final-year students barged into the 19-year-old’s hostel room. After hurling abuses at him, one of the accused even slapped the boy, said the report.The students then dragged the Dalit student to the terrace where they continued to abuse and harass him till late night. Police said that the accused were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.Five of them have been booked under various sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and the Karnataka Education Act-1983According to the Karnataka Education Act-1983, if a person is found guilty of ragging a junior, he or she can sentenced to prison for up to a year. It also specifies that such offenders will be arrested on non-bailable warrants.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.