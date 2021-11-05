Five Firefighters, 2 Civilians Injured in LPG Cylinder Explosion in Delhi

Five firefighters were injured, of which one is in serious condition after a fire broke out due to the explosion of a LPG cylinder in a house in Delhi’s Jafrabad. The personnel were rescued and taken to the GTB Hospital by DFS officials, the fire department said. Two civilians have also suffered injuries, officials added.

A fire broke out at around 6:47 pm and six tenders were rushed to the site, the Delhi fire department said.

Fire fighting operation is underway. More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.