Five Friends Die After Car Falls Into Pit in Bihar’s Araria

Five people died in a car accident, on Tuesday morning, in Araria district of Bihar. The occupants of the car were returning from Anant Mela when their car skidded off due to rain and plunged into a water filled pit.

According to police, the accident occurred near Dala village under Palasi police station jurisdiction. The deceased, all friends, have been identified as Kalanand Mandal of Lokhra, Sunil Kardar of Gerari, Sunil Mandal of Majhwa, Dhananjay Sah of Chauri and Naveen Sah of Chikni .

After fishing out the bodies along with the car from the pit, the local police sent the bodies to Araria Sadar Hospital for postmortem. According to police, all the five deceased were returning home from Anant Mela. According to reports, the six youths had gone to Gerari village in their car, on Monday evening, to attend the fair.

“During our probe the locals told us that the car was possibly moving at a speed above 120 kilometers per hour. The driver of the car lost his control at a curve and the car fell into a water-pit near the road,” added a police officer of Palasi police station.

The officer further added that locals who witnessed the accident rushed to the water-pit and pulled out six persons travelling in the car. “Five persons died at the accident site while one was rushed to the hospital for treatment,” added the officer. The condition of the injured is critical and he has been kept under observation.

According to police, prima facie the youths died by drowning because no external injuries were seen on their bodies. “The cause of death will be clear after the postmortem. The youths probably could not get out of the car after it fell into the water pit. The car was filled with water.”

Another senior officer of the Palasi police station said, “Family members of the deceased have been informed. The bodies will be handed over to them after the postmortem.”

