Five Gujarat Cops Embezzle Rs 8.5 Lakh in Cash after Raiding Gambling Den in Rajkot, Arrested

One of the arrested gamblers revealed during interrogation that more money had been seized during the raid than what had been shown in the FIR lodged in the case.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:September 18, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
Five Gujarat Cops Embezzle Rs 8.5 Lakh in Cash after Raiding Gambling Den in Rajkot, Arrested
Ahmedabad: Five police personnel posted at Vinchiya Police Station in Gujarat's Rajkot district were arrested on Wednesday for misappropriation of money recovered during a gambling raid.

According to the Rajkot Police, the accused were identified as Vallabh Zapadiya (head constable), Laxman Gohil (constable), Sridhar Sakariya (constable), Gopal Sheikh (constable) and Julu Handa (constable). All of them were posted at Vinchiya Police Station under the jurisdiction of Rajkot Rural Police.

“Acting on a tip-off, the accused policemen had carried out a raid in Kandhevadiya village near Vinchiya town on the night of September 10. Later, they lodged an FIR and mentioned that Rs 48,340 had been recovered and nine gamblers were arrested," said Rajkot Rural Superintendent of Police Balram Meena.

Meena added that one of the gamblers, Rasik Melja, while in custody told police that more money had been seized than what was shown in the FIR. "After this information, we probed and primary investigation revealed that the allegations were true. Hence, we have booked the five accused police personnel and arrested them,” he added.

“The accused policemen had seized cash worth Rs 8.97 lakh during the raid, but showed only Rs 48,340 in the FIR. They embezzled the remaining Rs 8,48,660,” the police said in a statement.

The five accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 193 (punishment for false evidence), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 465 (punishment for forgery), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) among others. Cash worth Rs 4 lakh has been recovered from the accused and a search is underway to recover the remaining money.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
