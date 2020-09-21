Five Held As Video Of Bikers Performing Stuns Surfaces On Social Media

New Delhi, Sep 20: Five people were arrested after a video of a group of bikers performing stunts on a busy road in east Delhi’s Vikas Marg surfaced on social media, police said on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Sonu Kashyap, Kamal, Pawan, Sachin and Vipul Sharma, they said.

The 30-second video was posted by a passerby on social media tagging the Delhi Police. In the video, some bikers are seen standing on moving bikes while others perform various stunts. None of them was wearing any helmet or protective gear but seen wearing face masks. Taking notice of it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh, tweeted The bikers have been identified. Legal action is being taken by the Shakurpur police station.

five men were arrested in connection with the incident for rash driving and under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

