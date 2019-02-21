English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Held for Attacking Kashmiri Trader in Bengal, Omar Abdullah Thanks Mamata Banerjee for Stepping In
Javed Khan, who hails from Kashmir’s Budgam district, was attacked by a section of local youths in Nadia following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: Five people were arrested on Wednesday night in connection with the brutal assault on a Kashmiri shawl trader in Nadia’s Taherpur Bazar three days ago. The accused have been remanded in police custody for further investigation.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee personally intervened in the matter after former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah raised the issue with her on Wednesday.
“Kashmiris staying here in West Bengal should not be worried about their safety,” Banerjee had said earlier.
Javed Khan was attacked by a section of local youths following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.
Khan, who hails from Kashmir’s Budgam district, had been living in the locality for the last 10 years. He runs a business selling Kashmiri clothes and shawls.
On Monday, Javed was attacked when he went to meet his clients to collect his dues.
One of the clients mistook him for another Javed Khan and accused him of posting objectionable comments on Facebook.
Though Khan denied owning the said Facebook account, the youths refused to believe him and beat him brutally. Soon, a video of the assault went viral.
Later, he was rescued and assured full security by the local police. Rupesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Nadia also ordered an inquiry into the matter.
Appreciating prompt action by the Bengal government, Abdullah tweeted, “The young man being beaten has also been contacted by the administration & is being looked after. Am grateful for the swift response @MamataOfficial didi.”
