Five Held for Cutting and Stealing Overhead Delhi Metro Power Cable

The five confessed that before cutting the power cable, they sued to interrupt power supply by throwing a naked iron wire across the transmission lines of the metro rail network.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
Five Held for Cutting and Stealing Overhead Delhi Metro Power Cable
Representative image.

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police has arrested five persons for allegedly cutting and stealing Delhi Metro power cables from near the Electronic City metro station. Assistant Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar on Friday said the five arrested persons are Dharma Veer, Shivam, Faizal, Rashid and Riyazuddin alias Piyaru of Ghaziabad's Khoda village neighbouring Niuda.

He said the police also recovered four bundles of power cable, measuring over 200 meter, besides the wire cutters from the five accused. The ASP said the five used to cut off the Delhi Metro overhead cable on metro tracks stretches between two stations by climbing up on the track.

The five confessed that before cutting the power cable, they sued to interrupt power supply by throwing a naked iron wire across the transmission lines of the metro rail network, he said.

