Five Held For Dacoity in Agra Doctor’s House

The Uttar Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted the criminal gang which had carried out dacoity at a doctor’s house in Agra. The police have arrested five people in connection to the incident.

According to Agra Police, they have recovered around Rs 4.5 lakh from the arrested accused. “The dacoity was planned and executed by a carpenter’s son. The carpenter used to work for the doctor. So his son occasionally visited the doctor’s residence,” said Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G.

“Two people are still absconding. Our teams are conducting raids at different locations to nab them,” added Agra SSP.

Another senior police officer told the media that the carpenter’s son during his visit used to recce the house. “He along with his friends had planned and executed the dacoity,” added the officer.

The officer informed that a few days back Dr Jaswant had lodged a complaint with the police stating that around seven to eight armed criminals forced into his house and took them captive at gunpoint.

Dr Jaswant in his complaint had also mentioned that the criminals first took his wife and brother’s wife captive. “When we resisted one of the criminals attacked me on my head with their pistol,” the doctor stated in his complaint.

The SSP added, “As we received the complaint, a special team was formed to probe the incident and nab all the criminals behind the act.”

Another senior officer said, “During questioning the family members about the incident they told us that one criminal moved around as if he was familiar. According to the description provided by the doctor and his family we detained the carpenter’s son.”

The officer revealed that the carpenter’s son during questioning confessed to his crime and provided the details of his accomplices.

