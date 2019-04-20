English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Held for Gang-raping 15-year-old Girl in Chhattisgarh
Based on the complaint of the victim on Thursday night, all five accused were booked under section 376 D (gang rape) of IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and were arrested, Superintendent of Police said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Raigarh: Five men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl at her house in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, police said Saturday.
The incident took place on Wednesday night in a village under Gharghoda police station area when the victim was alone at her house, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Arawal said Saturday.
The girl's parents had gone to their farm to keep a watch on crops, he said.
On finding the girl alone, the accused identified as Gocharan Rathiya (26), Sanjay Rathiya (19), Madhav Rathiya (21), Sugan Rathiya (21) and Nutan Rathiya (19) barged into her house and raped her, he said.
The victim's elder sister managed to flee from the house by jumping through a window and informed her parents about the incident, he said.
Based on the complaint of the victim on Thursday night, all five accused were booked under section 376 D (gang rape) of IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and were arrested, Agrawal said.
The accused were Friday produced in a local court, which sent them to judicial remand for 14 days, he added.
