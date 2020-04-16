Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Five Horses in Maharashtra's Palghar District Die of Starvation Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Assistant police inspector Jitendra Thakur of Satpati police station confirmed the deaths and said the cause for the casualties was yet to be confirmed.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Five Horses in Maharashtra's Palghar District Die of Starvation Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
Image for representation. (PTI)

As many as five horses used in carriages died of starvation during the COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a report from the authorities stated on Thursday.

According to the report, the horses died of starvation due to the unavailability of fodder during the ongoing lockdown.

Assistant police inspector Jitendra Thakur of Satpati police station confirmed the deaths and said the cause for the casualties was yet to be confirmed.

Owners of the horse carriages, however, complained that fodder suppliers from Vikhramgadh had stopped the supply, as a result of which the animals could not be fed during the lockdown, Thakur said.

Meanwhile, district veterinarian Dr Prashant Kamble said a team of doctors had rushed to Shirgaon-Satpati following the deaths and the matter was under investigation.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,415,962

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,072,228

    +63,251

  • Cured/Discharged

    518,600

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,666

    +6,939
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres