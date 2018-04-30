English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Gases Inside Sewage Plant in Delhi
The Taj Vivanta hotel is located near Khan Market and its sewage plant is in the adjoining building. Around 11:30 am, the five people were trapped in the plant and inhaled poisonous gases. They were not wearing the safety gear, police said.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Five people were admitted to a hospital on Sunday after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewage treatment plant of a prominent hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, police said.
The Taj Vivanta hotel is located near Khan Market and its sewage plant is in the adjoining building. Around 11:30 am, the five people were trapped in the plant and inhaled poisonous gases. They were not wearing the safety gear, police said.
In a statement, the hotel said their staff immediately responded by activating "approved safety protocols" to alert authorities and provide medical assistance to those affected.
A company spokesperson said: "The safety and security of our guests and employees are absolutely paramount. Our priorities remain with those affected; we are providing full support to them and their families."
The employees of a sewage company and the hotel staffers had gone to the sewage plant for some work. They inhaled the toxic gases and got unconscious, police said.
The five men are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and the condition of at least three of them is stated to be critical.
The victims were identified as Nityanand (51), a member of the plumbing staff at the hotel, Vikram (26), a contractual security guard of the hotel, and Ravindra (40), who works as contractual maintenance staff at the sewer plant run by Eco Pollutech Engineers company. The three people have been admitted to Moolchand Hospital.
Kamdev Patra (58), also a contractual maintenance staff of Eco Pollutech Engineers, was initially admitted to LNJP but was later shifted to BLK hospital. The fifth injured person is Gaurav Sukheja (34), deputy chief engineer of Taj Vivanta. He was admitted to RML hospital and later moved to BLK hospital.
A case has been registered against officials of Eco Pollutech Engineers and Hotel Taj Vivanta in connection with the incident.
