Five Including 11-Year-Old Dead, 10 Injured as SUV Rams Into Stationary Truck in Maha's Solapur

Five persons, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed and 10 others injured, when an SUV carrying them crashed into a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Friday morning, a police official said. The victims were going to Pandharpur, a pilgrimage town in Solapur, famous for its temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal, he said.

The accident took place near Kasegaon village on Sangola-Pandharpur Road around 6 am, he said. "The deceased and the injured hailed from Chandgad tehsil in Kolhapur district. A total of 15 persons were going to Pandharpur in the SUV for the 'darshan' of Lord Vitthal at the temple," the police official said.

The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle, due to which it rammed into a truck parked by the roadside, he added. "Two men, as many women and an 11-year-old girl died in the mishap, which also left 10 others injured," he said, adding that they were rushed to a state-run hospital in Pandharpur.

A case has been registered in this connection and a probe into the case is on, he said.