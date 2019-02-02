English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Including 3 Chinese Nationals Arrested for Carrying Beef in Nagpur
The police booked all five including all including the Chinese nationals under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act.
Nagpur: Nagpur Rural police on Friday booked five persons including three Chinese nationals for allegedly carrying beef.
On January 18, the police had intercepted an SUV heading for Gumgaon mines at Khapa in the district, and on search found 10 kg or meat inside.
Police detained its driver Afroz Sheikh (29), Devendra Nagrale (31) and Chinese nationals Li Chu Chung (55), Lu Weng Chung (51) and Lu Wong Kong (53) who were travelling by the SUV as they could not explain what the meat was. The meat samples were sent for chemical analysis which revealed that it was cow meat, the police said.
Following which, the police booked all five including all including the Chinese nationals under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act. They were produced before a court at Saoner which remanded them in judicial custody till February 14.
While others were sent to Nagpur Central Jail, Li Chu Chung was admitted to a government hospital as he complained of ill-health.
The three Chinese nationals are employees of China Coal India and were working as technicians at a Manganese Ore India Limited (Moil) mine at Gumgaon
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
