Five, Including 4 of a Family, Drown in Gujarat River; 5 Others Rescued
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when about 10 farm labourers went to Keri River near Chada village to take bath after lunch.
Representative image.
Ahmedabad: Five people, including four of a family, were drowned in a river near Bhavnagar district’s Juna Ratanpar village on Tuesday afternoon, while five others were rescued.
The deceased were identified as Girdhar Solanki (50), Gopal Solanki (17), Mahesh Solanki (16), Nisha Solanki (16) and Bhavna Solanki (18).
According to police officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when about 10 farm labourers went to Keri River near Chada village to take bath after lunch. The group could not gauge the depth of river and one of them started drowning. As his family members rushed to rescue him, they too drowned.
The news about the incident spread in the Juna Ratanpar village and locals rushed to the spot and recued five of them. The rescued people were taken to the nearby government hospital for treatment.
