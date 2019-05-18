English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Dead, 19 Injured in Bus Accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
According to police, the accident occurred near Devkhari village in Bangarmau area when a tractor suddenly appeared before the bus which was travelling at a high speed.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: At least five persons including four children died and 19 others sustained injuries, when the bus in which they were travelling overturned here on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.
The driver swerved to avoid hitting the tractor but lost control of the vehicle, SHO of Bangarmau Police Station Arvind Kumar Singh said, adding that the bus was on its way to Madhubani in Bihar from Gurgaon, Haryana.
“Of the five passengers who died, four are children. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained,” he said.
The injured have been sent to Trauma centre in Lucknow and to district hospital in Unnao. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
