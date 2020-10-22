Minor Among Five Held For Raping 35-year-old Woman Twice in MP's Jhabua District

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons, including a minor, over a period of two days at a village under Petlavad police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim on Wednesday, a case was registered and all five accused were apprehended, Jhabua district's superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said.

According to the complainant, one of the accused, who was known to her, took her to a house in her village on October 17, where four other men were already present, the official said. The accused allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her if she complained about the attack, he said.

The accused again accosted the victim the next day and took her to a forest, where they allegedly raped and threatened her again, the official added.