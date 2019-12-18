Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Five Injured as Bombs Hurled at Protest March in Bengal's North Dinajpur

The agitators blocked the national highway for two hours and security personnel were deployed to control the situation, a police officer said.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
Representational Image (Reuters)

Raiganj (West Bengal): Five persons were injured on Wednesday when crude bombs were hurled at a protest march taken out against the new citizenship law in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, police said.

The march, taken out by the Paschim Banga Nasshi Sheikh Unnayan Samiti, was returning after submitting a deputation at the district magistrate's office when the incident happened at College Para area on National Highway-34, they said.

The agitators blocked the national highway for two hours and security personnel were deployed to control the situation, a police officer said.

"Injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital and the condition of one of them was serious," he added.

