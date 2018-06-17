GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Five Injured in Blast in Park in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and are stated to be stable.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2018, 9:03 PM IST
Five Injured in Blast in Park in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal
Representative image (Reuters)
Srinagar: Five persons were injured in a low intensity blast inside a park in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

It is learnt that a low intensity explosion occurred this evening inside a park at Mansabal in district Ganderbal, in central Kashmir, a police spokesman said. He said five civilians sustained injuries in the blast.

All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and are stated to be stable, the official said.

Police have initiated an investigation into the explosion, the official added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
