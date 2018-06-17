English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Five Injured in Blast in Park in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal
All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and are stated to be stable.
Representative image (Reuters)
Srinagar: Five persons were injured in a low intensity blast inside a park in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
It is learnt that a low intensity explosion occurred this evening inside a park at Mansabal in district Ganderbal, in central Kashmir, a police spokesman said. He said five civilians sustained injuries in the blast.
All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and are stated to be stable, the official said.
Police have initiated an investigation into the explosion, the official added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
