Five Injured in Blast in Park in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

Five persons were injured in a low intensity blast inside a park in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.It is learnt that a low intensity explosion occurred this evening inside a park at Mansabal in district Ganderbal, in central Kashmir, a police spokesman said. He said five civilians sustained injuries in the blast.All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and are stated to be stable, the official said.Police have initiated an investigation into the explosion, the official added.