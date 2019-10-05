Eight Injured as Suspected Militants Hurl Grenade Outside DC's Office in J&K’s Anantnag
The injured were immediately referred to district hospital Anantnag for treatment. One among the injured has sustained splinter injuries in the chest and is in critical condition.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar. (Image : AP)
Srinagar: Eight people, including a traffic police personnel, sustained injuries when suspected militants hurled a grenade outside the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday morning.
The target of the attack, police officials told News18, was the DC office.
The injured were immediately referred to district hospital Anantnag for treatment. One among the injured has sustained splinter injuries in the chest and is in critical condition.
The area was soon cordoned off by the army, police and CRPF. A search operation has been launched to nab the suspected militants.
This is the second attack on security forces in the Kashmir Valley since the Narendra Modi government decided to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.
