English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Injured in Shelling At Kashmir's Poonch District, Govt Suspends Cross-LoC Trade With Pakistan
The firing started at about 5pm along the LoC in Poonch and was going on heavily when last reports came in.
Representative image. (AP)
Loading...
Srinagar/New Delhi: Five persons, including an army porter, were injured as there was heavy firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday evening. This comes a day after three people-a BSF officer, a woman and a five-year-old girl were killed in Pakistani shelling in different sectors of Poonch district.
Some reports, though have kept the number of wounded to four. The firing started at about 5pm along the LoC in Poonch and was going on heavily when last reports came in.
The wounded included two children, two women and an army porter.
Senior Superintendent of police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that all the injured have been shifted to a hospital where they are being treated.
In the backdrop of these incidents of shelling, the cross-LoC trade along the Poonch-Rawalakot route was suspended on Tuesday in view of the heavy shelling by Pakistan on forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
“The weekly cross-LoC trade was suspended in view of the frequent shelling by Pakistan and tense security situation,” the custodian of LoC trade (Poonch), Fareed Kohli told PTI.
The first violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistan Army took place in Rajouri and it then spread to Poonch district, officials said.
Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that around 5 pm the Pakistanis used mortars and small arms to target Indian positions along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district.
"Indian positions retaliated and heavy firing exchanges are now going on between the two sides," the spokesman said.
Under the intense environment that grips Poonch district, the district magistrate has ordered all the government and private schools located in 0-5km range from LoC in Poonch district to remain closed on Wednesday.
Some reports, though have kept the number of wounded to four. The firing started at about 5pm along the LoC in Poonch and was going on heavily when last reports came in.
The wounded included two children, two women and an army porter.
Senior Superintendent of police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that all the injured have been shifted to a hospital where they are being treated.
In the backdrop of these incidents of shelling, the cross-LoC trade along the Poonch-Rawalakot route was suspended on Tuesday in view of the heavy shelling by Pakistan on forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
“The weekly cross-LoC trade was suspended in view of the frequent shelling by Pakistan and tense security situation,” the custodian of LoC trade (Poonch), Fareed Kohli told PTI.
The first violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistan Army took place in Rajouri and it then spread to Poonch district, officials said.
Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that around 5 pm the Pakistanis used mortars and small arms to target Indian positions along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district.
"Indian positions retaliated and heavy firing exchanges are now going on between the two sides," the spokesman said.
Under the intense environment that grips Poonch district, the district magistrate has ordered all the government and private schools located in 0-5km range from LoC in Poonch district to remain closed on Wednesday.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone X Lineup’s Trial Production to Begin in Chennai Soon
- Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
- Ranbir Kapoor Asking Photographer About His Slippers is Basically All of Us
- Assam Traffic Cop Braves Rain Storm to Perform Duty, Gets Lauded For His Dedication
- India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C45
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results