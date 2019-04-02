Five Injured in Shelling At Kashmir's Poonch District, Govt Suspends Cross-LoC Trade With Pakistan

Five persons, including an army porter, were injured as there was heavy firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday evening. This comes a day after three people-a BSF officer, a woman and a five-year-old girl were killed in Pakistani shelling in different sectors of Poonch district.Some reports, though have kept the number of wounded to four. The firing started at about 5pm along the LoC in Poonch and was going on heavily when last reports came in.The wounded included two children, two women and an army porter.Senior Superintendent of police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that all the injured have been shifted to a hospital where they are being treated.In the backdrop of these incidents of shelling, the cross-LoC trade along the Poonch-Rawalakot route was suspended on Tuesday in view of the heavy shelling by Pakistan on forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.“The weekly cross-LoC trade was suspended in view of the frequent shelling by Pakistan and tense security situation,” the custodian of LoC trade (Poonch), Fareed Kohli told PTI.The first violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistan Army took place in Rajouri and it then spread to Poonch district, officials said.Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that around 5 pm the Pakistanis used mortars and small arms to target Indian positions along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district."Indian positions retaliated and heavy firing exchanges are now going on between the two sides," the spokesman said.Under the intense environment that grips Poonch district, the district magistrate has ordered all the government and private schools located in 0-5km range from LoC in Poonch district to remain closed on Wednesday.