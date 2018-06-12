GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Five Jawans Injured After Militants Attack CRPF Party in J-K

Militants hurled a grenade on CRPF party at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag injuring five CRPF personnel.

PTI

June 12, 2018
Representative picture.(Reuters)
Srinagar: Five CRPF jawans were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

"Militants hurled a grenade on CRPF party at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag. Five CRPF personnel got minor injuries," a police spokesman said.

He said all the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment where their condition is stated to be stable.

Edited by: Huma Tabassum
