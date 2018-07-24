English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Five Kerala Policemen Found Guilty 13 Years After Udayakumar Custodial Death Case
Udayakumar was taken into custody and was allegedly subjected to third degree torture to extract confession. This subsequently led to his death.
Image for representational purpose. (Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: A special CBI court in Thiruvanthapuram on Tuesday found five policemen guilty in the custodial death of Udayakumar in 2005. The 26-year-old had died at the Fort police station in the city.
Constable K Jithakumar and S V Sreekumar have been found guilty of murder. Former Fort assistant commissioner T K Haridas, former circle inspector E K Sabu, former sub-inspector Ajith Kumar have been booked under the charges of hatching conspiracy.
Udayakumar, 26, was taken into custody by the police on September 27, 2005 along with his friend Suresh from Sreekanteswaram Park. Suresh had a police record of petty thefts. The police grew suspicious when they found Rs 4,000 in his possession.
He was taken into custody and was allegedly subjected to third degree torture to extract confession. This subsequently led to his death.
The CBI filed a chargesheet in September 2010. Murder charges were framed against Jithakumar, Sreekumar and Soman. Soman had died during the trial.
The case was initially being probed by the crime branch of Kerala police. But Udayakumar’s mother had moved court seeking CBI inquiry in 2008.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
