Four Children Drown in Illegal Reservoir in MP, Rescue Ops Underway to Trace Missing Child

Dewas: In a tragic accident, four kids in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district were drowned in an illegal reservoir on Tuesday. Rescue operations are underway to trace a kid who’s still missing.

The incident took place in Khajuriya Kanka village under Sonkatch Tahsil in Dewas district, 40 kilometres away from Indore.

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who took to Twitter to term the incident ‘unfortunate,’ ordered a probe into the unfortunate incident. The state government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the kin of deceased.

The police said that seven kids had gone to a pond out of which four have drowned adding attempts are on to find a kid who is still missing. The mishap has, however, saddened the entire village on the occasion of Dussehra festival.

Collector Dr Shrikant Pande and Superintendent of Police Chandrashekhar Solanki reached the spot soon after receiving the reports of the mishap and started rescue works.

The villagers alleged that the incident took place due to illegal mining in the region. After mining is over, the miners leave the pits open which get converted into reservoirs after the monsoon, the alleged.

