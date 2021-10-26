CHANGE LANGUAGE
Five Killed, 25 Injured in Blast at Firecracker Shop in Kallakurichi; TN CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia

The five persons, who sustained injuries in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital. (Image: News18)

Fire tenders from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi rushed to the spot to douse the flames, even as the sudden blast leading to the explosion of the firecrackers caused a panic in the town.

A blast at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town in Kallakurichi district on Tuesday killed at least five persons and injured 25, police said. Fire tenders from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi rushed to the spot to douse the flames, even as the sudden blast leading to the explosion of the firecrackers caused a panic in the town. "At least 5 persons, suspected to be owner and workers, at the firecracker shop put up in Sankarapuram ahead of Diwali, were killed," a senior police officer told PTI.

The five persons, who sustained injuries in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, he said. Further investigation is on.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of the people who died in the fire accident and Rs 1 lakh to those wounded and undergoing treatment for burns in the emergency ward.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:October 26, 2021, 23:04 IST