Five Killed, 42 Injured As Marriage Van Collides With Vehicle in Chhattisgarh

The accident took place near Pandemurga village on Wednesday night when the victims were returning to Bijapur after attending a wedding in the neighbouring Dantewada district, a local police official said.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
Five Killed, 42 Injured As Marriage Van Collides With Vehicle in Chhattisgarh
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews)
Bijapur: Five people were killed and 42 others injured when a van carrying members of a marriage party collided with another four-wheeler in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Pandemurga village on Wednesday night when the victims were returning to Bijapur after attending a wedding in the neighbouring Dantewada district, a local police official said.

Around 50 people from Tidodi village in Bijapur were in the van when another goods carrying vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with it, he said.

Four occupants of the van died on the spot while 42 others were injured and rushed to different hospitals nearby,he said.

One of the injured persons succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dantewada, the official said.

Of the remaining 42 injured, 10 were admitted to a hospital in Bijapur, 26 at a medical facility in Bhairamgarh town and six in Dantewada, he said.

A case has been registered in connection with incident, he added.

