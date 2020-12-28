Five Killed, 7 Injured as SUV Overturns in Rajasthan

Five people were killed and seven injured after a car in which they were travelling overturned and fell into an agriculture field along the road on a highway here Monday, police said.

The 12 people, all aged between 25 and 30, were travelling to their home in Kaithun town from Baran by an SUV when one of its tiers busted and it overturned, Station House Officer at the Simliya police station Rampal Sharma said.

Three of the injured are critical and undergoing treatment at MBS hospital, he said, adding that an investigation is on.

