Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Five Killed as Train Ploughs through Bullock Cart in Bihar's Samastipur

Others, including a 15-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at the local primary health centre.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Five Killed as Train Ploughs through Bullock Cart in Bihar's Samastipur
For Representation.

Samastipur (Bihar): At least five persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Thursday when a train ploughed through the bullock cart they were riding in Samastipur district, a senior official said.

The mishap took place "near a manned level crossing gate near Hasanpur Road in Samastipur-Khagaria section of Samastipur Division at 1550 hours", said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway zone.

"An accident relief medical van, carrying a team of doctors, has been rushed to the spot where DRM Samastipur is present along with other officials," he said.

"Prima facie, it is a case of negligence on part of the person driving the bullock cart," Kumar said.

Senior DCM, East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar who was camping at the site of the incident, about 50 kms from the district headquarter town, said the deceased were Suraj Yadav (35), Ram Babu (30), Praveen Kumar (30) and Kanchan Kumar (35), besides one unidentified person.

Two others, including a 15-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at the local primary health centre, the senior DCM added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram