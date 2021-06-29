Five Killed As Truck Rams Into Stationary Bus On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Five people were killed and two others injured in a major road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday. In the incident, a truck rammed into a double-decker bus parked on the roadside in the Nagla Khangar police station area on the Expressway in the Firozabad district. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and the injured are being treated at Medical College Saifai in Etawah District.

According to the police, the private double-decker bus from Rajasthan was going towards Lucknow from Agra. Due to a breakdown near the Agra Expressway in the Nagla Khangar area it was standing on the road. In the morning a truck rammed into the parked bus from behind when the driver and conductor of the bus were fixing the bus.

The collision was so severe that five passengers on the bus died on the spot. It is being alleged that the accident happened as the driver of the truck fell asleep while driving the vehicle.

Truck driver Resham Thapa, a resident of Nepal and truck operator Anand both died in the accident. Apart from this, the bus driver Ramsevak from Bihar’s Darbhanga also died. The two other unidentified deceased include the passengers of the bus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the road accident in Firozabad. Along with this, the senior officers of the district were directed to reach the spot immediately and help the victims. Instructions were also given to provide better medical treatment to the injured.

The Lucknow-Agra Expressway has been witnessing accidents in the last few months.

Earlier in March, at least 12 people were injured after a double-decker bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The bus was heading to Malda (West Bengal) from Gurugram (Haryana).

In January, five people were killed and three others injured as a double-decker bus on its way to Delhi from Bihar rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The accident took place near Mauni Bhava village under Auras police station area in Unnao.

