Five Killed, Dozen Injured as Bus Overturns in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Bengaluru: Five people were killed when a private bus in which they were travelling overturned in Tumakuru district on Wednesday, police said.

About a dozen people sustained injuries, and they have been hospitalised, the police added. The bus was going from Pavagada to Tumakuru when the mishap happened at village Agrahara near Koratagere.

(Further details awaited)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.