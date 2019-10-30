Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
Five Killed, Dozen Injured as Bus Overturns in Karnataka's Tumakuru

The bus was going from Pavagada to Tumakuru when the mishap happened at village Agrahara near Koratagere.

PTI

October 30, 2019
Five Killed, Dozen Injured as Bus Overturns in Karnataka's Tumakuru
Representative image.

Bengaluru: Five people were killed when a private bus in which they were travelling overturned in Tumakuru district on Wednesday, police said.

About a dozen people sustained injuries, and they have been hospitalised, the police added. The bus was going from Pavagada to Tumakuru when the mishap happened at village Agrahara near Koratagere.

(Further details awaited)

