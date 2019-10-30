English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Killed, Dozen Injured as Bus Overturns in Karnataka's Tumakuru
The bus was going from Pavagada to Tumakuru when the mishap happened at village Agrahara near Koratagere.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: Five people were killed when a private bus in which they were travelling overturned in Tumakuru district on Wednesday, police said.
About a dozen people sustained injuries, and they have been hospitalised, the police added. The bus was going from Pavagada to Tumakuru when the mishap happened at village Agrahara near Koratagere.
(Further details awaited)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Doesn't Know Why He Needs 4 Cameras in His New iPhone
- Buying Guide: Don’t Step Outside Without Wearing an Anti-Pollution Mask
- Apple TV Now Available on Select Sony Smart TV Models
- WhatsApp Update For iPhone is Great News if You Like to Keep Annoying Groups on Mute
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For