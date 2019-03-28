Five Killed, Four Injured in Oxygen Cylinder Blast in UP's Jaunpur

Five persons were killed and four others injured on Thursday when an oxygen cylinder blew up at a shop in Linebazar area here, police said.The gas cylinder, kept at a shop belonging to one Harishchandra Patel, exploded in the evening, killing two on the spot while three died during treatment, DM Aravind Mallappa Bangari said.A probe is on in the matter, he said.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the injured.Police are trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion.