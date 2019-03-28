English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Killed, Four Injured in Oxygen Cylinder Blast in UP's Jaunpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the injured.
Oxygen Cylinder Blast in UP's Jaunpur. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Jaunpur: Five persons were killed and four others injured on Thursday when an oxygen cylinder blew up at a shop in Linebazar area here, police said.
The gas cylinder, kept at a shop belonging to one Harishchandra Patel, exploded in the evening, killing two on the spot while three died during treatment, DM Aravind Mallappa Bangari said.
A probe is on in the matter, he said.
Police are trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion.
