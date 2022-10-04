Five Killed, Four Injured in Road Accident in Gujarat's Vadodara; Prez Murmu, PM Modi Condole Deaths

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Gujarat’s Vadodara. At least five persons were killed and four others were injured when a container truck hit a three-wheeler ferrying passengers on a national highway in Vadodara city earlier today.

Expressing grief over the incident, President Murmu said she is deeply pained by the news of the death of many people including women and children in a road accident in Vadodara. “My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” she said.

वडोदरा में हुए सड़क हादसे में महिलाओं और बच्चों सहित कई लोगों की मृत्यु के समाचार से बहुत व्यथित हूं। इस दुर्घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 4, 2022

The Prime Minister also expressed his anguish over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for each injured.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Vadodara district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 4, 2022

THE CASE

According to the inspector of the Harni police station SR Vekariya, a container truck lost balance after hitting a car and jumped on the wrong side of the road after breaking the divider and crashed into a ‘chhakra’ (three-wheeler).

A ‘chhakra’ is a modified open three-wheeler used for commuting and transportation of goods in parts of Gujarat. The vehicle has the front half of a motorbike with a two-wheeled carriage at the back.”

At least five people were killed in the accident that occurred near Golden chowki in the city. The container truck was coming from Surat,” he said.

Post the crash, the three-wheeler turned into mangled remains and the death toll was likely to rise, Vekariya said.

There were around 10 people on the three-wheeler, he said.

A team from the fire department was involved in the operation to pull out the injured persons and the bodies from the ill-fated vehicle, the inspector said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here