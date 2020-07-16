Five Killed in Assam Floods, Two in Rain-related Incidents in Mumbai; More Showers Likely

Five people were killed in floods in Assam and two in rain-related incidents in Mumbai on Thursday, even as light showers were witnessed across north India, with the IMD forecasting more rainfall for the regions in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for rainfall for Mumbai, and a fresh spell of moderate rains for Delhi from July 17 to 20.

While the Meteorological (MeT) Department issued a fresh yellow weather warning for Himachal Pradesh for the coming days, and forecast rains along with thundershowers at many places for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Around 40 lakh people in 27 of Assam's 33 districts are affected due to floods, while at least 15 were injured in two incidents of building collapse in Mumbai.

Delhi reeled under sultry weather as rains continued to elude large parts of the city. Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occurred in Uttar Pradesh, while Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan witnessed light showers.

In Assam, two people lost their lives in Morigaon district, while one person each died in Lakhimpur, Barpeta and Goalpara districts.

Floodwaters entered vast areas of one new district, affecting over four lakh more people since Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai as two people died and at least 15 others were injured in two incidents of building collapse.

While two people died after a portion of a (chawl) tenement collapsed in suburban Malvani, many people were feared trapped under debris after a part of an old building collapsed in south Mumbai's Fort area.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai's suburbs which caused water-logging in Matunga, Dadar, Santacruz, Bandra and Antop Hill areas of the city. The IMD issued an orange alert for rainfall for the city. An orange alert means authorities should "be prepared".

The Santacruz weather station in the suburbs recorded 129.4 mm rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Thursday, while the Colaba weather bureau in Island City reported 18.8 mm rain during the same period.

As rains continued to elude the national capital, the IMD has forecast a fresh spell of rains for the city starting Friday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, has recorded 44 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 55 per cent less than the normal of 97.6 mm.

The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have also recorded 31 per cent and 49 per cent less rains, respectively in July.

Weather experts said Delhi received only isolated light rains over the last few days as the monsoon trough had shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas.

At present, the axis of monsoon lies south of Delhi. It will start moving towards the north on July 17 and cause rains in northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

In Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occurred at a few places in the past 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature over the state was 36.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Kanpur and Aligarh.

Himachal Pradesh observed light rains in some parts. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 36.2 degrees Celsius and the lowest in Keylong at 13.4 degrees Celsius. A yellow weather warning for heavy rains was issued for July 18 and 19 in the state.

In Rajasthan, light to moderate rainfall in occurred in various parts of the state, where Bari Sadri recorded a maximum of 71 mm rains.

The MeT Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Udaipur, Rajsamand during the next 24 hours and light to moderate rain at many places, including Ajmer, Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar.

Light showers occurred in parts of Haryana and Punjab. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. Ambala in Haryana recorded the maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, while Karnal, which received light rains, registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

Punjab's Amritsar, which also received light showers, recorded a maximum of 32.8 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has foreast rains and thundershowers over a few places of the state for the next two days.