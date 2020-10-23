News18 Logo

Five Killed in Blast in Tamil Nadu Fireworks Factory

Image for representation.

The victims were charred to death. Several other workers managed to escape to safety, police said, adding fire service units from Virudhunagar and Srivilliputhur were used to put out the blaze.

Madurai (TN): At least five people, including three women, were killed in a blast at a private fireworks factory here on Friday, police said. Citing initial probe, police said chemicals which were being mixed and stuffed caught fire due to friction leading to a series of explosions, severely damaging the structure.

Condoling the deaths, DMK president M K Stalin demanded that the government ensure safety measures in fireworks factories ahead of Diwali festival. He sought adequate compensation for the bereaved families.

