Home » News » India » Five Killed in Car-truck Collision in Punjab's Batala
1-MIN READ

Five Killed in Car-truck Collision in Punjab's Batala

PTI

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 23:21 IST

Chandigarh, India

Five occupants of the car, including a three-year-old girl, died in the accident (Shutterstock)

Five people were killed and a boy was injured in a head-on collision between the car they were travelling in and a truck in Punjab’s Batala on Sunday evening, police said.

The victims, most of whom were members of a family, were returning to their village after attending a wedding function when the accident took place, they said.

“Six people were travelling in the car. They were going from Batala to Chahal Kalan, which is about 7 km away from Batala on Jalandhar road. They were returning from a marriage function when the head-on collision took place between their car and a truck," SHO Rangar Nangal, Inspector Gurwinder Singh, said over the phone.

Five occupants of the car, including a three-year-old girl, died in the accident, the Station House Officer (SHO) said.

“A 13-year-old boy was injured. He has been referred from Batala civil hospital to a hospital in Amritsar," he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
