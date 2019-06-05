English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Killed in Gujarat as Car Jumps Divider And Hits Tempo
It took a lot of effort to pull out the bodies from the mangled remains of the car, a police official said.
This photo is for representational purpose only.
Surat: Five persons were killed on Wednesday when the car in which they were traveling jumped the divider and hit a tempo coming from the opposite direction near Kharel in Navsari district of Gujarat, police said.
The victims were heading for Surat when the accident took place on the national highway on Wednesday morning, said an official of Gandevi police station.
As the driver of the car lost control and it jumped the divider and collided with the tempo, the victims, all in their twenties, were killed on the spot, he said.
It took a lot of effort to pull out the bodies from the mangled remains of the car, the police official said.
The victims were yet to be identified, he said.
The bodies were sent to a hospital at Gandevi, he added.
