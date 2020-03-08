Five Killed in Road Accident in Haryana's Sirsa

Chandigarh: Five people were killed and four injured when a gas tanker was involved in a collision with a Multi Utility Vehicle in Haryana's Sirsa district on Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were travelling in the MUV when it met with the accident near Panihari village in Sirsa, a police official of Sirsa Sadar police station said over the phone.

He said the victims belonged to Sunam in Punjab and were travelling to attend a 'Satsang' in Dera Sacha Sauda sect at Sirsa.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.