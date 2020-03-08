English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Five Killed in Road Accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The victims were travelling in the MUV when it met with the accident near Panihari village in Sirsa, a police official of Sirsa Sadar police station said over phone.
Image for representation.
Chandigarh: Five people were killed and four injured when a gas tanker was involved in a collision with a Multi Utility Vehicle in Haryana's Sirsa district on Sunday morning, police said.
The victims were travelling in the MUV when it met with the accident near Panihari village in Sirsa, a police official of Sirsa Sadar police station said over the phone.
He said the victims belonged to Sunam in Punjab and were travelling to attend a 'Satsang' in Dera Sacha Sauda sect at Sirsa.
