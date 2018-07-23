Five Killed, Many Feared Trapped as Fire Breaks Out at Housing Complex in Himachal's Mandi

Five people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a residential building in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, early Monday morning. Many others are feared to be trapped.Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue operations are underway, ANI reported.An LPG cylinder blast seems to have caused the fire accident, Raji Kumar, Additional District Magistrate Mandi, said.More personnel are being sent for rescue operations and the situation is under control the district authorities said. The District Magistrate of Mandi, Rugved Thakur is on his way to the accident site to take stalk of the situation.Details awaited