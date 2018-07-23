English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Five Killed, Many Feared Trapped as Fire Breaks Out at Housing Complex in Himachal's Mandi
Mandi: Five people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a residential building in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, early Monday morning. Many others are feared to be trapped.
Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue operations are underway, ANI reported.
More personnel are being sent for rescue operations and the situation is under control the district authorities said. The District Magistrate of Mandi, Rugved Thakur is on his way to the accident site to take stalk of the situation.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
