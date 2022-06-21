Five persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck near Ahladpur Chowki on Tuesday morning. All the deceased youth were in their 30s and were coming to Bareilly from Uttarakhand to offer prayers at a dargah.

They have been identified as Mohd Sagir, Muzammil, Mohd Tahir, Imran Khan and Mohd Farid. They are residents of Ramnagar in Uttarakhand.

According to eyewitnesses, a tyre of the car burst after which the driver lost control and rammed into a truck.

The police said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the family members of the deceased have been informed.

Traffic on the highway was blocked for a few hours before the mangled vehicle was removed.

