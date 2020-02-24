Five Langurs Deployed to Keep Away Monkeys During Donald Trump's Agra Visit Today
According to sources, the internal security of Trump and his family is being handled by the American Secret Services, 10 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of PAC and NSG commandos have been deployed for the external security.
Representative Image
New Delhi Despite heavy security arrangement for US President Donald Trump, the security agencies are worried about monkeys who create misery in Agra. To tackle it, the security agencies have deployed five langurs (long-tailed monkeys) on the route of Trump's convoy.
The US President and his wife Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on February 24.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have for the first time given mud-cap treatment to the graves of Emperor Shahjahan and Empress Mumtaz Mahal.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have for the first time given mud-cap treatment to the graves of Emperor Shahjahan and Empress Mumtaz Mahal.
