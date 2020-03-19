Five Medical Students Killed in Car-Lorry Collision in Tirupur, Two Injured
A group of seven students began their journey at 3 am to the Nilgiris after the medical institute in Salem suspended classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Image for representation)
Coimbatore: Five paramedical students on their way to the Nilgiris on a holiday travel were killed when their vehicle rammed into a cement-laden lorry from behind in Tirupur district early Thursday, police said.
The students, part of a group of seven, had started their journey around 3 am to the Nilgiris, popular for its mountain ranges, after the institute they studied in Salem suspended classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The rest two students suffered serious injuries and have been admitted to a hospital, police said.
The accident happened around 6 am near Avanshi area, some 40 km from Coimbatore, when the vehicle the students were travelling dashed into the lorry coming to Coimbatore from Andhra Pradesh.
Further details are awaited.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launching in India on March 31
- It's Confirmed, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Have Postponed Wedding Owing to Coronavirus Pandemic
- Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Image with ‘Quarantine Partner’ Hailey Amid Social Distancing
- Shehnaz Gill Walks Out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Without Partner, Says She Loves Sidharth Shukla: Report
- Here's How Car Safety Has Evolved Over the Years - From Seatbelts to Autonomous Braking