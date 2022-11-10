CHANGE LANGUAGE
Five Members of a Family Die by Suicide in Bihar

PTI

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 12:40 IST

Nawada, India

All deceased were residents of New Area Mohalla of the district. (Representational Image)

The family was in heavy debt and that is believed to be the main reason behind the extreme step, Gaurav Mangla, Superintendent of Police told reporters

Five members of a family died allegedly by suicide by consuming poison in Bihar’s Nawada district, police said on Thursday.

The family was in heavy debt and that is believed to be the main reason behind the extreme step, Gaurav Mangla, Superintendent of Police told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as Kedar Lal Gupta (55), Gudiya Kumar (45), Sakshi Kumar (18), Prince Kumar (17) and Shabnam Kumari (19), police said, adding another child of Gupta is reported to be in critical condition.

All of them are residents of New Area Mohalla of the district.

The SP said, “It is suspected the victims consumed some poisonous substance. Bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the exact cause of death can only be known after the report. The matter is being investigated by the competent authority”.

Kedar Lal Gupta along with his wife and kids consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday.

They were found unconscious near a shrine. The locals immediately informed the police about them. All of them were taken to the nearest government hospital where five died during the treatment, said a local police officer.

According to locals the family was in heavy debt and that might be the reason behind the incident, the officer said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published:November 10, 2022, 12:35 IST
last updated:November 10, 2022, 12:40 IST