Five Members of A Family, Including 2 Minors, Die by Suicide in Bihar; Cops Launch Probe

Five members of a family died by suicide in Samastipur district in Bihar on Sunday. Dinesh Pandey, the DSP of Dalsinghsarai, reached the spot and started the investigation into the matter.

The incident took place in the Vidyapatinagar police station area in Mau village. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night.

When the villagers came to know about the incident, they gathered outside the victims’ home on Sunday morning and found the five members of the same family hanging inside the house. The news of the suicide has created a sensation in the area.

Though the exact reason behind the suicide is not confirmed, but some reports said that the family was suffering from financial issues which could be the reason behind suicide.

Manoj Jha, the bread earner of the family, used to ride autorickshaw and used to sell tobacco. He had also taken loans from many people, which he wasn’t able to repay because of his financial status.

The forensic team has been called and the police have started the investigation.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the deceased include Manoj Jha (45), Jha’s mother Sita Devi (65), Jha’s son Satyam Kumar (10) and Shivam Kumar (07) and his wife Sundarmani Devi (38).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.