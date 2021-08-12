CHANGE LANGUAGE
Five Members of Family Killed as Car Rams into Truck in UP's Basti
1-MIN READ

Five Members of Family Killed as Car Rams into Truck in UP's Basti

Five members of a family were killed and two others injured when a car rammed into a truck here on Thursday, police said. (Representational image: News18)

Five members of a family were killed and two others injured when a car rammed into a truck here on Thursday, police said. (Representational image: News18)

The incident took at around 5.30 am at Puraina crossing when the family was going to Jharkhand from Lucknow.

Five members of a family were killed and two others injured when a car rammed into a truck here on Thursday, police said. The incident took at around 5.30 am at Puraina crossing when the family was going to Jharkhand from Lucknow. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a container from the rear side, they said.

The occupants were trapped in the car after the accident. While five among them died, two, the driver and a 13-year-old girl, were injured, police said. The deceased were identified Abdul Aziz (50), his wife Nargis Tabassum (48), daughters Anam (18), Tiura (11) and Subra (6), they said.

The injured, including driver Abhishek, were admitted to a hospital, they added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.

first published:August 12, 2021, 13:55 IST