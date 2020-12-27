Five Men Gangrape Nepalese Woman in Haryana, Beat up Husband and Escape

A Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by five men, after beating up her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused entered the victim's rented house Thursday night. They beat up the woman's husband, a farm labourer, and tied him with ropes.

The woman, in her complaint, said the accused escaped after committing the crime.

The police have started investigation after registering a case under relevant provisions of the law against the five accused, Somvati, SHO, women police station, said.