Five Men Gangrape Nepalese Woman in Haryana, Beat up Husband and Escape

An activist with her face covered as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus holds a placard during a protest against the rape. (AP)

The police have started investigation after registering a case under relevant provisions of the law against the five accused, Somvati, SHO, women police station, said. .

A Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by five men, after beating up her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused entered the victim's rented house Thursday night. They beat up the woman's husband, a farm labourer, and tied him with ropes.

The woman, in her complaint, said the accused escaped after committing the crime.

The police have started investigation after registering a case under relevant provisions of the law against the five accused, Somvati, SHO, women police station, said.


